Poland to invest PLN 45-50 billion in 5-6 new power units
Energy minister Krzysztof TchA3rzewski told the press on Tuesday that Poland will conduct an investment program in the energy sector with a value of approx. PLN 45-50 billion with the aim of building 5-6 new power plants in the coming years.
