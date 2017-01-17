Poland to invest PLN 45-50 billion in...

Poland to invest PLN 45-50 billion in 5-6 new power units

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Warsaw Business Journal

Energy minister Krzysztof TchA3rzewski told the press on Tuesday that Poland will conduct an investment program in the energy sector with a value of approx. PLN 45-50 billion with the aim of building 5-6 new power plants in the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 44 min Patriot AKA Bozo 7,987
Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12) Mon Carlito 61
News 'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U... Jan 15 James 1
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 12 James 1
Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe Jan 12 WlodekKucharski 1
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC