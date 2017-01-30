Poland to Hit German Media Investors With Ownership-Curb Plan

Poland is seeking to place limits on media ownership in a move that can undercut German and U.S. investors whose Polish news outlets are often critical of the government. The European Union has taken unprecedented steps to try to force Jaroslaw Kaczynski's ruling Law & Justice party address what it calls "persistent" deficiencies in rule-of-law issues as his government consolidates its power over the judiciary and public media.

