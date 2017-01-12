Poland sticks with its cherished coal...

Poland sticks with its cherished coal, pays price in record levels of smog

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

Even the statue of a mermaid - the symbol of Warsaw - wore a mask during the smog alert in Warsaw last week. Some air pollution monitors simply stopped working.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U... Sun James 1
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 12 James 1
Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe Jan 12 WlodekKucharski 1
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC