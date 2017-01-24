Poland Promises to Purge Old Guard by...

Poland Promises to Purge Old Guard by Revamping Election Rules

Read more: Bloomberg

Poland's ruling party is seeking to overhaul the law on local elections, imposing term limits on sitting officials in a move the opposition argues will give more power to a group that has drawn criticism from U.S. officials and the European Union for backsliding on democracy. The Law & Justice party will set a two-term cap on local authorities as soon as this year, which can prevent those who currently hold office from running in local elections in the fall of 2018, Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Monday on TVN24 on Tuesday.

Poland

