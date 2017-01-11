Poland opposition proposes parliamentary delay

Liberal opposition lawmakers occupy the chamber of the lower house of the Polish parliament on January 11, 2017 in Warsaw amid a dispute with the governing right-wing Law and Justice party that has paralysed the legislature since December 16. Photo - AFP Liberal opposition lawmakers occupy the chamber of the lower house of the Polish parliament on January 11, 2017 in Warsaw amid a dispute with the governing right-wing Law and Justice party that has paralysed the legislature since December 16. Photo - AFP Warsaw: Poland's opposition Civic Platform proposed to delay parliament's return from its winter break on Wednesday by a week to allow time for talks aimed at ending a sit-in by opposition lawmakers protesting a vote on the 2017 budget.

