Poland opposition leader slammed for vacation during crisis

In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo leader of the popular opposition party .Nowoczesna, Ryszard Petru, greets supporters after a televised parliamentary elections debate in Warsaw, Poland. Petru's party Modern is now facing questions about its credibility after he took a private foreign trip with a female party member at a time of a crucial protest in parliament, where his party is also participating.

