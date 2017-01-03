Poland-bound US tanks roll east in military signal to Russia

Poland-bound US tanks roll east in mi...

7 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

U.S. soldiers continued to offload scores of combat vehicles from ship to shore Sunday at the massive port here, pressing forward with one of the largest U.S. force movements in Europe since the end of the Cold War. Some 2,500 pieces of gear belonging to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, including Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, are bound for NATO's eastern flank, making a 6,000-mile journey from Fort Carson, Col.

Poland

