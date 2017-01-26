Pileup on Polish highway leaves dozens injured
NATURAL 32 people were injured on Thursday in two pileups on one of Poland's main highways, the A1 which connects the country from north to south. Rescue services said 5 people were taken to hospital in serious condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo...
|23 hr
|Dredom
|2
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 22
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Roberttonello
|75
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Russian Revolution Was Fake History (Jul '12)
|Jan 19
|ROFL
|11
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Jan 16
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC