Phil finds a copy of the Daily Echo from 1944 - on wall of Polish pub
UNLESS you're browsing the internet, you don't expect to discover the Daily Echo when you're 1,055 miles from home. So a Dorset businessman on a trip to Poland was astonished to come across an edition of his local paper from 72 years ago.
