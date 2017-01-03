Parties seek compromise over o...

Parties seek compromise over o...

Opposition parties will cease to block the parliamentary plenary session room, governing party Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said after a meeting with leaders of parliamentary groups Monday afternoon. Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski had earlier invited the leaders of Polish parties represented in parliament to a meeting devoted to the ongoing crisis in the lower house of parliament.

Poland

