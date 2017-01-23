P&O's Pride of Burgundy and Pride of Canterbury head to Gdansk, Poland for A 14million refit deal
P&O Ferries will send two of its Dover ships for refitting and upgrading in Poland in a 14 million deal. The Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Burgundy will be among four going for the work at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdansk.
