Non-Jewish Poles don yarmulkes to pro...

Non-Jewish Poles don yarmulkes to protest anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The event was unusual for a city with very few observant Jews and an insignificant number of Israeli tourists. What made it exceptional is that almost none of the yarmulke wearers were Jewish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 15 hr James 1
Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe 23 hr WlodekKucharski 1
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC