New ferry arrives in B.C. from Poland
A new ferry has arrived in B.C. this morning after a 50-day, 10,440 nautical mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean from Poland. After public open houses in Powell River and Comox, Salish Orca will start service on that route in the spring of 2017.
