Namedropper, January 29, 2017 -- Seniors Got Talent, Super students, Polish pilgrims

Talented Lackawanna County seniors will be on the boards at the Theater at North on Sunday, April 2, when United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania hosts the fifth annual Seniors Got Talent show. Committee members, including Mary Bowen, Rose Broderick, Nick Gianuzzi, Louise Ligi, Evie Rafalko McNulty, Lisa Nealon, Tony Nicosia, Annette Palutis and Sid Prejean, have planned for a show featuring age 55 and older performers who will be scored by a panel of celebrity guest judges and awarded cash prizes.

