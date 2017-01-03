Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of WW II, dies
Clare Hollingworth, a British war correspondent who was the first to report the Nazi invasion of Poland that marked the beginning of World War II, died in Hong Kong on Tuesday. She was 105.
