John Laing exit from Polish motorway gets pre-empted
Investor in and manager of infrastructure projects John Laing Group updated the market on the disposal of its shareholding in A1 motorway project in Poland on Wednesday, having entered into an agreement to dispose of its 29.69% investment in Gdansk Transport on 4 November. The FTSE 250 firm had agreed to sell its stake to FS Amber Holdings for 146.9m at the time, and completion of the sale was subject to obtaining various consents and satisfying certain conditions.
