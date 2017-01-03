John Laing exit from Polish motorway ...

John Laing exit from Polish motorway gets pre-empted

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Investor in and manager of infrastructure projects John Laing Group updated the market on the disposal of its shareholding in A1 motorway project in Poland on Wednesday, having entered into an agreement to dispose of its 29.69% investment in Gdansk Transport on 4 November. The FTSE 250 firm had agreed to sell its stake to FS Amber Holdings for 146.9m at the time, and completion of the sale was subject to obtaining various consents and satisfying certain conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Dec 25 Fuckthepolice 76
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,992

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC