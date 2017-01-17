Jerusalem, Warsaw seek enhanced ties as Polish president visits Israel
Duda's entourage includes Poland's Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich as well as a delegation of young entrepreneurs who want to interact with their Israeli peers. Both Israel and Poland are interested in enhancing relations at all levels and President Reuven Rivlin and Polish President Andrzej Duda each expressed this ambition at a welcome reception that Rivlin hosted for Duda on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Me Impressed
|7,992
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 12
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Jan 12
|WlodekKucharski
|1
|Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|33
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC