Israel's Outreach to Europe's Far Right Parties is Alarming Europe's Jews
Jews in Europe are voicing increasing consternation about Israel's budding engagement with surging far-right European parties that have anti-Semitic histories. In Poland, Austria and the halls of the World Jewish Congress, among other places, Diaspora activists are raising sharp questions about the morality of Jerusalem's foreign policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|1 hr
|James
|3
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Me Impressed
|7,992
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Jan 12
|WlodekKucharski
|1
|Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|33
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC