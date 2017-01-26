Iran, Poland ink MOU on petchem co-op

19 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Organization of Iran and Pulawy Company of Poland signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in petrochemical sector, Shana reported. The MOU, signed in Iranian southwestern Khuzestan province on January 26, covers cooperation on investment making and also transfer of technology.

