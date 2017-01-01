i2 Development sells two office buildings for PLN 40 mln
Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer i2 Development has sold, in two separate transactions, two office buildings in WrocA aw - Nowy Alexanderhaus and Twelve, which offer 2,800 sqm and 2,000 sqm of space respectively - for a total of PLN 40 million n... Skanska Commercial Development Europe has sold one of the most prominent landmarks on the Warsaw skyline, the five-star Westin Warsaw, to Qatari investor Al Sraiya Holding Group for a 56 million. Developer Echo Investment has sold the former Cracovia hotel building in KrakA3w to the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage for PLN 29 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medieval Masterworks on View
|Dec 31
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|Dec 28
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Dec 25
|Fuckthepolice
|76
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Dec 21
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC