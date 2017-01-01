i2 Development sells two office build...

i2 Development sells two office buildings for PLN 40 mln

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer i2 Development has sold, in two separate transactions, two office buildings in WrocA aw - Nowy Alexanderhaus and Twelve, which offer 2,800 sqm and 2,000 sqm of space respectively - for a total of PLN 40 million n... Skanska Commercial Development Europe has sold one of the most prominent landmarks on the Warsaw skyline, the five-star Westin Warsaw, to Qatari investor Al Sraiya Holding Group for a 56 million. Developer Echo Investment has sold the former Cracovia hotel building in KrakA3w to the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage for PLN 29 million.

Poland

