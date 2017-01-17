Human Rights Defender meets with Ambassador of the Republic of Poland
On January 18, the Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan had a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland Jerzy Marek Nowakowski. Within the meeting the cooperation issues in the field of human rights protection were discussed, particularly, issues related to the protection of children rights, the role of the Human Rights Defender in combating corruption, human rights at the places of deprivation of liberty, as well as the raising of public awareness in these areas.
