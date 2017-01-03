Historic first as Poland plans consul...

Historic first as Poland plans consular office in Northern Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Belfast Today

Honorary Consul for Poland Jerome Mullen with Polish Consul General Dariusz Adler who presented the Co Down man with a Gold Cross of Merit award in 2016 Poland will become the first European country, and only the third in the world, to establish a full diplomatic presence in Northern Ireland when it opens a consulate in Belfast this year. It is understood that the consular agency will be staffed by two Polish vice-consuls, along with a number of support staff, to assist the large Polish community in the Province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Belfast Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Dec 25 Fuckthepolice 76
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News How Stable Are Democracies? Dec 21 PolakPotrafi 3
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Dec 20 truethat 73
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,656 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC