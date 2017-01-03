Historic first as Poland plans consular office in Northern Ireland
Honorary Consul for Poland Jerome Mullen with Polish Consul General Dariusz Adler who presented the Co Down man with a Gold Cross of Merit award in 2016 Poland will become the first European country, and only the third in the world, to establish a full diplomatic presence in Northern Ireland when it opens a consulate in Belfast this year. It is understood that the consular agency will be staffed by two Polish vice-consuls, along with a number of support staff, to assist the large Polish community in the Province.
