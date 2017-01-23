Highly Anticipated Film Bogdan's Journey to Screen Exclusively in New York 2/7

JCC Manhattan and distributor, Menemsha Films, have announced an exclusive New York screening of a poignant and touching film that chronicles one man's passionate journey to reconcile the truth between Poles and Jews after decades of conflict over Europe's last Jewish pogrom--in 1946. BOGDAN'S JOURNEY will premiere in New York on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

