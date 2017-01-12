Head of Poland's ruling party to repr...

Head of Poland's ruling party to reprimand Germany's Merkel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The powerful leader of Poland's ruling party says he will tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she has some responsibility for what he sees as the German media's critical and harmful opinion of Poland. Merkel is to visit Warsaw Feb. 7 for talks with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, and is expected to also meet Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who holds no office but dictates the government's policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12) 51 min Carlito 61
News 'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U... Sun James 1
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 12 James 1
Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe Jan 12 WlodekKucharski 1
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC