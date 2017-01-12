Head of Poland's ruling party to reprimand Germany's Merkel

" The powerful leader of Poland's ruling party says he will tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she has some responsibility for what he sees as the German media's critical and harmful opinion of Poland. Merkel is to visit Warsaw Feb. 7 for talks with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, and is expected to also meet Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who holds no office but dictates the government's policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.