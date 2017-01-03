Gdansk winning battle against smog
Polish and international press has been reporting about the air pollution in a few Polish cities. However, Gdansk is a noteworthy exception and the air quality in our city is much better than in southern and central Poland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|33
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Medieval Masterworks on View
|Dec 31
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|Dec 28
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Dec 25
|Fuckthepolice
|76
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC