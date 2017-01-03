Funds from Polish protest movement went to leader's firm
WARSAW, Poland The leader of Poland's popular anti-government movement is under pressure to explain why funds from public collections for the movement have gone to his information technology company. Mateusz Kijowski has insisted he doesn't take any money for spearheading the Committee for the Defense of Democracy, a movement he initiated via Facebook shortly after the conservative Law and Justice party took power in November 2015.
