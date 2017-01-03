France Hands Over Lead in Baltic Air Policing to the Netherlands
On 5 January 2017, NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission entered its 43rd rotation since its beginning in 2004. After four months of leading the mission, France handed over the symbolic key to the Baltic Airspace to the Netherlands at the traditional ceremony held at A iauliai Air Base.
