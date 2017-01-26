Flynn: Walsh needs support like I had helping Polish sailors

Around the New Year in 1989, two Polish fishing trawlers - the Laskara and the Kunataka - pulled into the harbor and 40 or so sailors with duffel bags in tow jumped ship seeking asylum. They all were members of the Solidarity labor movement out of Gdansk headed by Lech Walesa, who would later become a good friend and leader of Poland.

