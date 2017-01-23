Fate of Polish WWII museum unclear amid battle over history
The Museum of the Second World War, an ambitious new museum under creation for nine years in Poland, has opened its doors for a day to historians, museums and reporters. But as hundreds filed through the museum Monday in Gdansk, it was unclear if the museum will ever open in its current state, as it is scheduled to do in late February.
