Faces of Nazi guards who killed a million Jews go online

Hitler's monsters: Faces of Nazi guards who helped oversee the death of more than a million Jews at Auschwitz revealed as Poland publishes details of 10,000 of Adolf's men Nearly all of them are German and the INR is seeking to dispel claims that Auschwitz was staffed by Poles The names of almost 10,000 Nazi SS commanders and guards who helped in the extermination of more than a million Jews at Auschwitz have been posted online for the first time. The huge searchable database , which includes hundreds of photographs, has been uploaded by Poland's Institute of National Remembrance in an attempt to dispel false claims that many of the guards were Polish.

