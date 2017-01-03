Exploring the Power of One Tragic Photograph
If you use your cellphone or computer as much as the average person, you will have consumed more images before lunch, than someone from the 18th Century in their lifetime. As we reach near-suffocation with content-overload, it stands to reason that a single, isolated image forces one to stand still.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
