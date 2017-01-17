Exploring Obama's Environmental Legacy and Trump's Plan to Erase It

A plush polar bear lies on the floor in front of a sign that reads "Tired of no progress" at U.N. climate change talks in Poznan, Poland, Friday, Dec. 12, 2008. Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the EPA, testified in front of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.