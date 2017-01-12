Euro zone, Polish growth strong late in 2016
Industries across the euro zone increased their output in November, according to a Reuters report on Thursday. Germany ended the year with its strongest growth in five years, data showed on Thursday, pointing to an economic spurt that may be arriving earlier than some ECB policymakers expect.
