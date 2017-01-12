EUCOM commander: US armored brigade's deployment to Poland 'significant'

An American soldier from 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, drives a M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer off of a flatcar in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jan. 9, 2017. The howitzer was one of 53 vehicles that arrived in Northeastern Poland from the Port of Bremerhaven, Germany, as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

