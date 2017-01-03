Deontay Wilder Eyes Big 2017, Andrzej Wawrzyk Eyes History

For the second time in as bouts, Deontay Wilder will put his unbeaten record and heavyweight title on the line in his home state of Alabama live in primetime on free-to-air Fox TV. The 31-year old fully recovered from injuries sustained in his last start defends his belt for the fifth time as he faces Poland's Andrzej Wawrzyk on February 25. The bout headlines at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, marking Wilder's third appearance at the venue, which is roughly an hour from his country football-crazed hometown of Tuscaloosa.

