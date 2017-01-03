Deontay Wilder Eyes Big 2017, Andrzej...

Deontay Wilder Eyes Big 2017, Andrzej Wawrzyk Eyes History

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

For the second time in as bouts, Deontay Wilder will put his unbeaten record and heavyweight title on the line in his home state of Alabama live in primetime on free-to-air Fox TV. The 31-year old fully recovered from injuries sustained in his last start defends his belt for the fifth time as he faces Poland's Andrzej Wawrzyk on February 25. The bout headlines at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, marking Wilder's third appearance at the venue, which is roughly an hour from his country football-crazed hometown of Tuscaloosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Dec 25 Fuckthepolice 76
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News How Stable Are Democracies? Dec 21 PolakPotrafi 3
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Dec 20 truethat 73
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC