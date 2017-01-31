Court move extends independence of Polish WWII museum
In this photo taken Jan. 23, 2017, a man visits the new Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk, Poland. The museum is at the center of a battle over history between its creators, who tell the history of the war by focusing on the suffering of different nations affected, and Poland's nationalist government, which seeks to take control of the museum to change its content to focus it on Polish suffering and military heroism.
