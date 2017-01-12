Council of Europe calls on Slovenia to reject some amendments on migrants
The Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organisation, called on Slovenia's parliament to reject some legal changes affecting migrants that the government proposed earlier in January in a set of amendments. Human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe Nils Muiznieks speaks during an interview with Reuters in Warsaw, Poland June 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Sun
|James
|1
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 12
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Jan 12
|WlodekKucharski
|1
|Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|33
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC