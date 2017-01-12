Council of Europe calls on Slovenia t...

Council of Europe calls on Slovenia to reject some amendments on migrants

The Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organisation, called on Slovenia's parliament to reject some legal changes affecting migrants that the government proposed earlier in January in a set of amendments. Human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe Nils Muiznieks speaks during an interview with Reuters in Warsaw, Poland June 15, 2016.

Poland

