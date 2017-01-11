Church Attendance Increases in Conservative Poland

The percentage of people attending church in Poland rose in 2015 from 39.1 per cent to 39.8 per cent, bucking a trend of decline across the rest of Europe. Figures from the Institute of Statistics of the Catholic Church in Poland show the percentage of people receiving Holy Communion in the former Communist country also rose from 16.3 per cent to 17 per cent in the same year.

