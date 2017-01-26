BRIEF-Kungsleden concentrates property management organisation to three units
DUBAI, Jan 26 International equity index compiler MSCI said it welcomed reforms of the Saudi Arabian stock market and reiterated that it could launch in June a review of whether to include Saudi Arabia in its emerging market index.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo...
|12 hr
|Dredom
|2
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 22
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Roberttonello
|75
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Russian Revolution Was Fake History (Jul '12)
|Jan 19
|ROFL
|11
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Jan 16
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC