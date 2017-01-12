BRIEF-AccorHotels nudges up value of ...

BRIEF-AccorHotels nudges up value of assets in 'Booster' portfolio

16 hrs ago

* This valuation, which was conducted by third party experts is 6.6 billion euros , i.e. a slight increase vs. the 6.5bn expected year-end value disclosed last October 5th * Anticipates the acquisition of a retail portfolio located in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania from funds managed by CBRE Global Investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: * ENGIE, Societe d'Infrastructures Gazieres and GRTgaz signed preliminary memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Elengy at 100% by GRTgaz .

Poland

