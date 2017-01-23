Brexit Flight to Shift 30,000 U.K. Jobs to Poland This Year
Poland will attract as many as new 30,000 jobs to its business-service sector this year, its government said, as the biggest eastern European Union member tries to lure companies considering leaving the U.K. after it voted to leave the bloc. Following the outflow of more than a million Poles to Britain and other western European countries since the country gained EU membership in 2004, the government in Warsaw is trying to bring them back.
