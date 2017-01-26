Born Jan. 28: Arthur Rubinstein

Arthur Rubinstein, one of the world's most admired pianists and a beloved performer of classical works, was born Jan. 28, 1887, in Lodz, Poland. His musical gifts became evident when Rubinstein was still very young: at age 13 he performed in concert with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra after studying with accomplished musicians in that city.

