Award-Winning German Drama JONATHAN Out on DVD/VOD 2/7

Award-winning German drama JONATHAN will be released February 7th, 2017 in the U.S. and Canada on DVD / VOD via Wolfe Video. After premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in 2016, JONATHAN has garnered numerous awards at festivals, and features complex, eloquent performances from the cast including standouts from Jannis Niewhner as Jonathan and Andr Hennicke as his secretive, ailing father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.