ATR chief says aircraft deal with Iran imminent, negotiations concluded

Jan 20 The head of European planemaker ATR said on Friday that talks over a deal with Iran to purchase 20 short-haul passenger aircrafts had finished and the deal was imminent. ATR, co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica, in February reported preliminary orders from Iran for 20 twin-engine turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft.

