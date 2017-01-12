Arrival of U.S. troops in Poland spar...

Arrival of U.S. troops in Poland sparks Kremlin's ire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Arrival of U.S. troops in Poland sparks Kremlin's ire The deployment is part of NATO's response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jA2zah American soldier guard during an official welcome ceremony of the US troops convoy in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 12 hr James 1
Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe 20 hr WlodekKucharski 1
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC