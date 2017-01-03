Are Foo Fighters set to announce Nort...

Are Foo Fighters set to announce North American live dates?

18 hrs ago Read more: NME

Having announced a series of European festival dates already, the band have posted a map of North America to their social media accounts, highlighting a location on the West Coast of the US. Some fans have suggested that the band could be set to play BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, which announces its line-up today .

Poland

