Anti-Semitism seen on the rise in Poland

20 hrs ago

A monument at a Jewish cemetery in Wysokie Mazowieckie, Poland is found desecrated with anti-Semitic graffiti, March 2012 WARSAW - Poland has seen a rise in anti-Semitism over the last two years, partly fueled by Europe's migrant crisis, according to a study released on Tuesday. The University of Warsaw's Center for Research on Prejudice found acceptance for anti-Semitic hate speech - especially among young Poles on the internet - rose from 2014 to 2016 compared to previous years.

Poland

