Anti-Semitism seen on the rise in Poland
A monument at a Jewish cemetery in Wysokie Mazowieckie, Poland is found desecrated with anti-Semitic graffiti, March 2012 WARSAW - Poland has seen a rise in anti-Semitism over the last two years, partly fueled by Europe's migrant crisis, according to a study released on Tuesday. The University of Warsaw's Center for Research on Prejudice found acceptance for anti-Semitic hate speech - especially among young Poles on the internet - rose from 2014 to 2016 compared to previous years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 22
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Roberttonello
|75
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Russian Revolution Was Fake History (Jul '12)
|Jan 19
|ROFL
|11
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Jan 16
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Jan 12
|WlodekKucharski
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC