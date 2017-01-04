Anchor tenant stays in Forum Gliwice ...

Anchor tenant stays in Forum Gliwice mall

Retailer Carrefour has renewed its lease agreement for more than 6,000 sqm of space at the Forum shopping center in Gliwice. The company, which is one of the anchor tenants in the mall, will stay in the property at least till June 2022.

Poland

