A Second Chance, by Anna Ryland

A Second Chance, by Anna Ryland

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

North London independent publisher TSLbooks has recently published books from two Harrow authors, one a novel and the other a collection of short stories. The novel A Second Chance, by Anna Ryland, begins in 1997 when three Polish immigrants come to London and find themselves sharing a house in North West London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12) Mon Carlito 61
News 'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U... Jan 15 James 1
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 12 James 1
Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe Jan 12 WlodekKucharski 1
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC