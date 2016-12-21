A Noble Gesture or Something Else?

Poland's purchase of one of the world's greatest art collections is touted by the government, but critics question whether it was even necessary. Since news broke last week that the Polish government had purchased a priceless art collection for a mere 100 million euros , the sale has been variously hailed as a generous "gift" from the noble family that previously owned the collection and "extortion" by the family heir that made the deal.

